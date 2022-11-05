Friends of Lancaster Public Library's annual Book Sale set for May 23-25

The sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 23, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 24, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 25 (which is also Half-Price Day), organizers said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Friends of Lancaster Public Library announced the 67th Annual Big Book Sale will be held May 23 through May 25 at the former Bon-Ton location at the Park City Center.

The sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 23, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 24, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 25 (which is also Half-Price Day), organizers said in a press release.

"With more than 250,000 books to sell, this is the Book Sale you’ve been waiting for," FLPL said in its announcement. "Credit cards are welcome, parking is free, and patrons can enjoy Park City's many on-site eating options."

The book sale is marking its third year at the former Bon-Ton store, which has more than 150,000 square feet of space -- giving customers plenty of room to spread out while browsing through thousands of books and other items, like vinyl records, audio books, sheet music, CDs and DVDs.

Prices start at 50 cents for paperback books and $2 for hard covers.

Individually priced books, including collectable and current fiction and non-fiction selections, will be for sale, covering a range of topics, organizers said. For example, there are more than 100 books about bullfighting available for purchase.

There will also be a selection of puzzles, board games, and other items, organizers said.

“Our primary goals are to provide access to books and raise critical funds for Lancaster Public Library," said book sale chairperson Ron Adams.

FLPL is looking for volunteers to help transport and unpack books, set up the sale, and tear it down when it's finished.