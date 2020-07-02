Friday's storms leave a mess in parts of Central PA

Road closures, structure damage and toppled trees are seen throughout the midstate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Mother nature left a mess across several parts of the area Friday after strong storms toppled trees, took down poles, and even ripped roofs off buildings.

At Warwick School District, surveillance cameras captured the roof of a softball field dugout being torn off in Lancaster County. No one was hurt.

In Railroad Park in York County, Nathan Harris was among the homeowners who stepped out of his front door to find a giant tree toppled.

"I could feel the wind. I could feel my house tilting. But, I didn't notice a tree fell down," he said, adding "It's pretty gnarly."