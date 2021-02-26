'French Toast Connection' held Friday afternoon in Cumberland County, free milk, bread and eggs to those in need

NEWVILLE, Pa. — A food giveaway is planned for this afternoon in Cumberland County. It's a pilot program for communities with under-served individuals who may not have easy access to food banks.
The event has a very simple name, it's called 'the French toast connection' because they are giving away bread, milk and eggs, all the ingredients need to make French toast.
This is part of a partnership between Project SHARE, Carlisle Police, and different organizations to try and fill a need in outlying communities.
The distribution event will take place Friday afternoon, 2/26, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at South Fairview First Church of God in Penn Township, Cumberland County. It will be a no questions asked, drive through event for anyone in need of bread, milk, and/or eggs.
Currently, this is just a pilot program but if successful it could be implemented in communities surrounding Carlisle in the future.