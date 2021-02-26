'French Toast Connection' held Friday afternoon in Cumberland County, free milk, bread and eggs to those in need

The event is part of a pilot program to reach underserved communities in the Greater Carlisle area

NEWVILLE, Pa. — A food giveaway is planned for this afternoon in Cumberland County. It's a pilot program for communities with under-served individuals who may not have easy access to food banks.

The event has a very simple name, it's called 'the French toast connection' because they are giving away bread, milk and eggs, all the ingredients need to make French toast.

This is part of a partnership between Project SHARE, Carlisle Police, and different organizations to try and fill a need in outlying communities.

‘French toast connection’



Bread, milk and eggs will be given away at South Fairview Township First Church of God this afternoon for people in need. It’s a drive through, no questions asked event from 2-6pm.



We have more details this morning on @FOX43 https://t.co/rYAO7g8qS1 pic.twitter.com/foYKSWZB5D — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 26, 2021

The distribution event will take place Friday afternoon, 2/26, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at South Fairview First Church of God in Penn Township, Cumberland County. It will be a no questions asked, drive through event for anyone in need of bread, milk, and/or eggs.