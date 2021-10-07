Adopt a pet for free in Lancaster this weekend at first Treats & Meets event

The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center is hosting its first free adoption event of the fall on Sunday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Trotting along the sidewalk behind the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, Grizz looks as happy as a clam to meet new faces on a crisp fall afternoon.

“This is Grizz. He is the perfect fall color,” Lindsay High, site and community relations director at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, said as she introduced us to the mixed-breed dog.

Grizz is two years old and has spent nearly half of his life in a shelter. He knows “sit” on command and patiently waits for treats, showing us how he is more than eager to find a family that will take him home.

“He’s so happy. I think he would really do great in any family. He’s such a gentle giant,” High explained.

Grizz is one of the nearly two dozen animals that families can meet at the shelter’s first Treats & Meets free adoption event on Sunday, October 10. There will be a food truck from Here We Dough, pumpkin painting for kids and meet-and-greets with the animals.

“They’re such great dogs and they just really need a great home to go to so we’re hoping this will drum up some attention for them,” High said.

The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center is a no-kill facility. The more space the shelter has, the more animals they can bring in and help—like 9-year-old Charlotte. The pug mix would thrive alongside an older owner in a quiet home where she can live out her glory days. She needs some TLC after having an eye removed, but hey, you know what they say—love is blind.

Community partners sponsoring the event covered all the adoption fees for the animals, meaning families can bring home their new addition at no cost. The center also has several cats and kittens in need of a home—and quickly, because their cat corner is full.

“Everyone who’s available for adoption is already spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped, and the hope is they’ll fall in love on Sunday and go home on Sunday,” High added.