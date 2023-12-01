Free milkshakes for veterans at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for Military Appreciation Day

Pa. Dairymen's Association is handing out free milkshakes for Military Appreciation Day at the Pa. Farm Show on Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. Dairymen's Association wanted to show their appreciation to veterans, one milkshake at a time.

On Thursday, the famous milkshake booth in the food court at the Pennsylvania Farm Show is giving away free milkshakes to any active duty member or veteran.

“We're looking forward to serving a lot of veterans," said Dave Smith, executive director of the Pa. Dairymen's Association. "We just want to give them some credit for what they’ve done for our county."

From 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 12, milkshakes will be handed out for free at the milkshake booth. Pa. Dairymen's Association said veterans and current service members are encouraged to show military ID.

Mike Toole, a retired major and helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corp., said its nice to get free milkshakes (he got the orange creamsicle), but even nicer to see support from the community.