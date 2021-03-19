Free fishing license proposal for veterans

Fishing licenses could soon be free for veterans. It's part of a mental health recovery bill that was recently approved by the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Trout season is almost here, which means plenty of anglers are getting ready to hit the water.

For those fishermen and women who have served our country, the cost of your fishing license could soon be nothing.

The Pennsylvania Senate Game and Fisheries Committee unanimously approved a bill that would exempt the cost.

Dan Evans from Walnurtport is retired from the Navy.

"I think it's a great idea. I think the more people out here fishing, the fewer people getting in trouble," said Evans.

The proposal is designed for veterans and other individuals who are taking steps toward physical or mental recovery as part of therapeutic recreation events or programs by service groups, such as Project Healing Waters and Wounded Warriors.

At Dunkelberger's on Main Street in Stroudsburg, fishing managers hope to see it happen.

"I think it's about time. The Game Commission has already done it. I think these people have given a lot, and I'd like to see them on the streams," said William Broderick, Dunkelberger's fishing manager.

People who were out catching and releasing tell Newswatch 16 they really think this is a great idea because it is therapeutic to be out here in nature.

"I think it's a good idea. It's great to get people outdoors. It's very therapeutic," Mike Josephson said. "Standing there for any kind of fish and enjoy nature, it's great."

Josephson and Evans were testing the waters on McMichaels Creek in Stroud Township.

"It's therapeutic for them, and when you get out and find that you really like it. I mean, I enjoy it. I like coming out and being in nature. I used to have a high-stress job, and it unwound me when I'd get out on the river or stream," said Josephson.

"You forget about work or troubles that you have, and you just concentrate on fish," said Evans.