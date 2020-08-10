Free COVID-19 testing event taking place in York to help community

Organizers said African American residents account for 11% of Pennsylvania's population but they account for nearly a third of COVID cases and a quarter of the death

A free COVID-19 testing event is happening today and tomorrow in York as organizers hope to reach communities that they say have been dispropotionally impacted by the pandemic.

The Lincinoln Charter School CATE (Community, Accessible, Testing, and Education) event is being held on 459 West King Street in York from 10am-2pm October 8 & 9.

Organizers said COVID-19 disportionately impacts Black Pennsylvanians. They said African American residents account for 11% of Pennsylvania's population but they account for nearly a third of COVID cases and a quarter of the deaths where the race of the person is known. Organizers add, Latino and Asian communities share a similar but smaller sort of disparity.

The organizers remind everyone, some people could be infected with COVID-19 but show no sign of symptoms. They said, testing helps determine the rate of infection in the community.

Lincoln Charter School teamed up with New Covenant Community Church, Katallasso Clinic, and CATE (Community, Accessible, Testing, & Education) for the event.