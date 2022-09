To celebrate National Coffee Day, the restaurant and convenience chain will offer the deal with any in-store purchase.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A free cold brew coffee will be available all day Thursday, Sept. 29 at Sheetz.

To celebrate National Coffee Day, the restaurant and convenience chain will be offering customers a free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item.

The promotion can be redeemed through the Sheetz app and is valid for any size at all Sheetz locations.