Work on bridge carrying Route 30 over Conococheague Creek in Chambersburg to begin next week

Long-term lane restrictions will be in place during the project, which is set to begin next Wednesday, PennDOT said.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that a bridge preservation project on Route 30 West in Chambersburg Borough is set to begin next week.

The project, which is set to begin on Wednesday, April 21, includes preservation work on the single span prestressed I-beam bridge that carries westbound Route 30 over Conococheague Creek, just west of southbound Route 11, PennDOT said.

The work is expected to last several weeks, according to PennDOT. Once it's completed, the contractor will begin the replacement of a single span concrete arch carrying southbound Route 11 over Falling Spring Branch with a composite prestressed concrete adjacent plank beam bridge.

This work also includes minor approach paving, minor drainage improvements, and utility relocations, PennDOT said.

Long-term lane restrictions will be in place during work on both bridges. One lane of traffic will be open for the duration of the project, according to PennDOT.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor on the $1,873,447 project, PennDOT said.