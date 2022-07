Maria Morales is in Franklin County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman is facing charges after she stabbed someone during a fight in Chambersburg, police said.

On Sunday, Maria G. Morales was taken into custody after police were called to the 2800 block of Orchard Drive for a reported stabbing.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and got medical attention.