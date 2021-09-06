WellSpan announces plans to close Franklin County Community Vaccination site

The site will stop scheduling first dose appointments on June 15, WellSpan said. Second-dose appointments will end on July 13.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — WellSpan Health on Wednesday announced plans to close its Franklin County Community COVID-19 Vaccination site at the Chambersburg Mall.

The healthcare company said the decision is due to declining demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

The site will stop scheduling first dose appointments on June 15, WellSpan said. Second-dose appointments will end on July 13.

Beginning on June 16, first dose appointments in Franklin County will be scheduled at either WellSpan Family Medicine (Waynesboro) or at WellSpan Health Campus at the The Patrick O’Donnell Pavilion in Chambersburg.

Walk-in hours will be available, as well as scheduled appointments, WellSpan said.

By June 28, all other WellSpan Medical Group practices in Franklin County will make COVID-19 vaccine appointments available.

WellSpan Health opened the joint partnership Community COVID-19 Vaccination Site near Chambersburg in April, as a way to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines across South Central Pennsylvania.

Since opening, The Community COVID-19 Vaccination site has administered nearly 4,000 doses of the vaccine, WellSpan said.

Those who are still looking to make an appointment can do so online or via phone: