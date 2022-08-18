Waynesboro Police are conducting targeted seatbelt, pedestrian safety enforcement efforts through mid-September

The enhanced enforcement effort began August 14, and will continue through September 17, the Franklin County police department said.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in a Franklin County borough will be conducting targeted seat belt and pedestrian safety enforcement efforts over the next month.

The Waynesboro Police Department said its effort began August 14 and will continue through September 17.

"Seat belts save lives every day," the department said. "They can only save lives, however, if they’re used, and there are still many people in America who don’t buckle up.

"Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of a fatal injury by 45%. This is why our community needs to know that wearing a seat belt can make the difference between life and death."

In 2015, the department said, seat belts saved an estimated 13,941 people from dying. From 2011 to 2015 seat belts saved nearly 64,000 lives—enough people to fill a large sports arena.

"During a crash, being buckled up helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, whereas being completely thrown out of a vehicle is almost always deadly," the department said. "Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Air bags are designed to work with seat belts, not replace them."

The department said it also plans to target specific areas around the borough for intensified pedestrian safety enforcement activities through mid-September.

"More than 6 in 10 people walk for transportation, exercise, relaxation, or for other activities," the department said. "The benefits of walking extend beyond personal and physical, to environmental benefits that can lead to healthier, quieter, cleaner, and safer streets. Walking can also improve local economies and enhance social and community engagement, leading to more vibrant, resilient, and livable spaces.

"Unfortunately, in 2019 there were 6,205 pedestrians killed and 76,000 injured in traffic crashes. On average, a pedestrian was killed every 85 minutes and injured every 7 minutes in 2019."