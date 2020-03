Hanna Joy Lee, 7, and Skye Deborah Rex, 5, were reported missing Monday, police say. They were last seen in Waynesboro on March 15.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Waynesboro Police are searching for two girls who have been missing for more than two weeks, the department said Tuesday.

Hanna Joy Lee, 7, and Skye Deborah Rex, 5, were reported missing Monday, police say. They were last seen in Waynesboro on March 15.

Police believe the girls are in the custody of a non-custodial parent.