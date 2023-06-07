x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Franklin County

Police are looking for two runaway teens in Waynesboro

Lashayla Shird, 15, and Tatiana Gowder, 13, have been missing since Monday night, police said. Authorities believe they ran away.
Credit: Waynesboro Police
Tatiana Gowder (left) and Lashayla Shird

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a pair of missing teens.

Lashayla Shird, 15, and Tatiana Gowder, 13, both of Waynesboro, have been missing since Monday, according to Waynesboro Police.

They were last seen by their guardian at their home on Hawbaker Avenue before 10 p.m. that evening, police said.

Police believe the teens ran away from home.

Shird is 5 foot 6 inches, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Gowder is 5 foot 2 inches, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Waynesboro Police at (717) 762-2131.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

How robots are revolutionizing a Franklin County dairy farm

Before You Leave, Check This Out