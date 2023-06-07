Police are looking for two runaway teens in Waynesboro

Lashayla Shird, 15, and Tatiana Gowder, 13, have been missing since Monday night, police said. Authorities believe they ran away.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a pair of missing teens.

Lashayla Shird, 15, and Tatiana Gowder, 13, both of Waynesboro, have been missing since Monday, according to Waynesboro Police.

They were last seen by their guardian at their home on Hawbaker Avenue before 10 p.m. that evening, police said.

Police believe the teens ran away from home.

Shird is 5 foot 6 inches, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Gowder is 5 foot 2 inches, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.