Walmart plans to open new fulfillment center in Greencastle, Franklin County in 2024

The 1.5 million square-foot center, located in Ebberts Spring Court, will bring 1,000 new jobs to the area, Walmart announced Friday.

GREENCASTLE, Pa. — Walmart on Friday announced plans to open four new, state-of-the-art fulfillment centers, including one in Greencastle, Franklin County.

The new centers will create up to 1,000 new jobs for area residents, the company said in its announcement.

The Greencastle facility, which will be more than 1.5 million square feet, will be located at 1915 Ebberts Spring Court, Walmart said.

The facility is scheduled to open in 2024.

"The four new FC’s will be the first of their kind, leveraging Walmart’s new patent-pending custom automation system, which will help up to 1,000+ new local associates set an entirely new precedent providing customers in the region with access to next- or two-day shipping on more items than ever before," Walmart said in its announcement.

The automated, high-density storage system will consolidate a manual, twelve-step process into just five steps, resulting in:

Double the storage capacity

Double the number of customer orders fulfilled in a day

Increased comfort and opportunity for associates -- removing the need to walk up to 9 miles per day picking items from multiple floors of shelving spread out over hundreds of thousands of square feet of space

Increased access to more products than ever for Walmart+ members and customers