Police investigating vandalism at Waynesboro cemetery

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are investigating an act of vandalism at a Franklin County cemetery.
According to Waynesboro Police, sometime during the overnight hours Wednesday, an unknown person or persons damaged several tombstones at the Burns Hill Cemetery on the 100 block of Locust Street.
The vandal or vandals pushed multiple headstones off their foundations, police say.
No suspects have been identified at present, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waynesboro Police at (717) 762-2131.
"We appreciate any information you can provide that may assist us in the resolution of this offense," the police department said in a press release.