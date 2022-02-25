Police investigating vandalism at Waynesboro cemetery

Investigators say an unknown person or persons pushed multiple headstones off their foundations at the Burns Hill Cemetery.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are investigating an act of vandalism at a Franklin County cemetery.

According to Waynesboro Police, sometime during the overnight hours Wednesday, an unknown person or persons damaged several tombstones at the Burns Hill Cemetery on the 100 block of Locust Street.

The vandal or vandals pushed multiple headstones off their foundations, police say.

No suspects have been identified at present, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waynesboro Police at (717) 762-2131.