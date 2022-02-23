x
Franklin County

Closure planned for westbound lanes at PA Turnpike's Tuscarora Tunnel in Franklin County

All westbound lanes will be closed Thursday from 6-10 p.m. so that workers can perform an inspection inside the tunnel, turnpike officials said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Travelers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin County on Thursday should be prepared for a traffic detour at the Tuscarora Tunnel between Mile Markers 186 and 187 at the Franklin/Huntington county line, turnpike officials said Wednesday.

All westbound lanes in the tunnel will be closed from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, so that workers with Advanced Infrastructure Design can perform a thermal scan of the walls and ceiling in the westbound tube, turnpike officials said in a press release.

During the closure, westbound traffic will be diverted into the eastbound tunnel, which will be bi-directional until the westbound lanes reopen, officials said.

Motorists are advised to slow down and obey posted speed limits while entering the traffic shift.

