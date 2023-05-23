Waynesboro man charged with firing shotgun into neighbor's home

Timothy Honeywell, 29, claimed the gun went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at 3:30 a.m. on April 12, Waynesboro Police said.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County have charged a Waynesboro man with firing a shotgun into his neighbors' home last month.

Timothy Honeywell, 29, of the 300 block of Viewpoint Way, was charged following an investigation of the alleged shooting, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. on April 12, according to Waynesboro Police.

The victims contacted police after hearing a gunshot and noticing there were apparent bullet holes in the front of their home, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators.

Responding officers noted the holes, and found wadding from a shotgun round at the scene. Police said the home was occupied by five people at the time of the shooting, and that the projectiles traveled over their beds as they slept, the complaint states.

Investigators noted that the trajectory of the holes indicated the shot came from an elevated position. They also noted the home across the street, where Honeywell resided, had two broken out windows on the second floor. Police used trajectory rods to verify that the shots came from the direction of one of the broken windows, according to the complaint.

When police interviewed Honeywell, he initially denied owning any firearms, but later admitted to owning a handgun. He also initially did not consent to any search of his home, police said.

When asked about the broken windows, Honeywell claimed that they were caused by a falling closet door in his bedroom, according to police.

After Honeywell admitted to owning a handgun, police obtained a search warrant for his home, and tested his room, clothing and person for gunshot residue, the complaint states.

On April 18, an attorney representing Honeywell contacted police and said his client did not wish to make an in-person statement, but claimed the shooting was accidental and occurred when Honeywell was attempting to clean his shotgun.

When police asked Honeywell to turn in the firearm, he allegedly gave them a black bag containing a disassembled shotgun that police later discovered did not include the barrel.

Testing later determined there was gunshot residue on Honeywell, his clothing, and the window from which the shot originated, police said.

Damage to the neighbor's home was estimated at $821, according to police.