Team members at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital rescue 9 ducklings trapped in storm drain

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A team of engineers at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital managed to save a group of ducklings caught in a storm drain on the hospital grounds on Monday, the hospital said.

The drama began when team members at the hospital noticed a mother duck acting strangely as she lingered near a storm drain near the hospital buidling.

When they moved in for a closer look, they discovered nine ducklings were stuck in the drain.

While the mother duck looked on, members of the engineering team jumped into action, carefully entering the drain to rescue the stuck ducks.