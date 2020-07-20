Subject arrested after police incident in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A male subject was taken into custody after a police incident Monday morning in Franklin County.
State Police arrested the man without further incident shortly after 1 p.m., according to Trooper Megan Ammerman, a police spokesperson.
Troopers responded to a call on the 18000 block of Path Valley Road in Fannett Township at about 9:30 a.m.
Path Valley Road was closed between Doylestown Road and Hammond Road for the duration on the incident.
