Subject arrested after police incident in Franklin County

The incident closed Path Valley Road in Fannett Township for roughly four hours, according to State Police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A male subject was taken into custody after a police incident Monday morning in Franklin County.

State Police arrested the man without further incident shortly after 1 p.m., according to Trooper Megan Ammerman, a police spokesperson.

Troopers responded to a call on the 18000 block of Path Valley Road in Fannett Township at about 9:30 a.m.

Path Valley Road was closed between Doylestown Road and Hammond Road for the duration on the incident.