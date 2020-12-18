x
State Police trooper pays for hotel room to help homeless woman and her dog stay warm during winter storm

The 75-year-old woman and her 16-year-old dog, Patches, were unable to find a shelter that allowed pets Wednesday. That's when Cpl. Addison Lovett stepped in.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A kind gesture from a Pennsylvania State Police trooper helped a 75-year-old homeless woman and her dog stay warm in Chambersburg during Wednesday's winter storm.

The woman and her 16-year-old dog, Patches, were unable to find room at any shelters, because none would allow pets, the State Police said.

That's when Corporal Addison Lovett stepped in.

The trooper paid for a room at a local hotel to make sure the woman and her dog would be safe from the cold.

"A warm story for a cold day!" State Police said on Twitter.