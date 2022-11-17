State Police are investigating a suspected phony card game scam at Franklin County truck stop

The pictured suspects allegedly duped a victim into believing he was betting on the game, then stole $2,100 from him and fled, police claim.

GREENCASTLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspected theft at a truck stop in Franklin County.

It occurred earlier this month at a TA Travel Center on John Wayne Drive in Antrim Township, near Greencastle, investigators said.

The pictured suspects are accused of stealing $2,100 from a male victim. They allegedly tricked the victim into believing he was betting the money on a card game, according to State Police.

The suspects then took the victim's money and fled, police said.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Trooper Shane at the Chambersburg barracks by calling (717) 264-5161 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.

Tipsters can also submit their information online.

All callers can remain anonymous, according to police.