Police: Cleaning van stolen in Franklin County

The van, which belongs to T&B Cleaning of Greencastle, had more than $100,000 worth of cleaning equipment and supplies inside when it was stolen on June 11.

GREENCASTLE, Pa. — State Police in Franklin County are searching for a suspect who made a clean getaway after allegedly stealing a van belonging to a cleaning company.

The alleged theft occurred at about 11:47 p.m. on June 11 on the 3600 block of West Avenue in Antrim Township, police claim.

The victim reported someone broke into a 2009 Ford E250 van belonging to T&B Cleaning. The van bears PA registration ZJT4159, according to police.

The victim reported there was about $100,000 worth of cleaning products inside the van at the time it was stolen, including a carpet cleaning machine, hoses, solutions and other small gadgets, police said.

Anyone with information on the van's whereabouts or the suspect involved is asked to contact the PSP Chambersburg at (717) 264-5161 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

