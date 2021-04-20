State Police investigating report of two men impersonating troopers in Chambersburg

The suspects reportedly tried to dupe a 68-year-old resident into disclosing whether he owned firearms, but fled when he asked to see their badge numbers, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating a report of two suspects impersonating police officers while speaking to a 68-year-old Chambersburg man on Monday.

According to police, the suspects falsely identified themselves as State Police troopers and told the man -- incorrectly -- that there was a new law that required him to notify them if he owned firearms.

The suspects left when the man asked to see their badge numbers, police say.

The suspects are described as white, non-Hispanic men of about 30 years of age. They were both wearing gray suits and had short hair, police say. One suspect had sideburns.

The suspects left the scene in a black Dodge Magnum with law enforcement-style wheels and tinted windows, according to police.

When they left the scene, they drove south on Anthony Highway, police say.