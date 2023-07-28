State Police are looking for a stolen school van in Franklin County

The van is a white 2007 Dodge Caravan with PA registration SV20891. It was stolen from outside a home in Mercersburg in April, police said.

MERCERSBURG, Pa. — State Police are searching for a school transport van that was stolen in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The theft occurred in Mercersburg sometime between 9 p.m. on April 27 and 6 a.m. on April 28, police said.

The van is a white 2007 Dodge Caravan with PA registration SV20891. Its Vehicle Registration Number is 1D8GP24EX7B242421, according to police.

The vehicle was marked on the front and back with “School Students” in yellow and black lettering, and the word “GIFT” was displayed in black lettering on the driver and passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

It was stolen from a home on the 200 block of North Main Street. The van had been left unattended with the keys inside, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit an anonymous tip online.