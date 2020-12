Eliazar Isaiah Viera, 14, was last seen at a Dollar Tree store on the 1300 block of Lincoln Way E. in Guilford Township at 2 p.m. on Nov. 30, police say.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing teen in Franklin County.

Eliazar Isaiah Viera, 14, was last seen at a Dollar Tree store on the 1300 block of Lincoln Way E. in Guilford Township at 2 p.m. on Nov. 30, police say.

Police say Viera had no means of communication, so they are looking for anyone who might have spoken to him.