State police: Franklin County man shoots at housemate and barricades himself inside home

State police were called to a home in Chambersburg to investigate reports of an armed man who was barricaded inside the home.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Saturday, May 20, state police were called to the 700 block of Clay Hill Road in Antrim Township to investigate reports of an armed man barricading inside a home.

A concerned family member called police and said the man was having a "mental episode", and was armed with a pistol and rifle.

Upon police arrival, they discovered another man was inside the home and that the suspect had shot at him.

Dasyn Daley, 39, was taken into custody without incident, and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and reckless endangering.