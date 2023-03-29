Burglar steals nearly $20,000 worth of trading cards from Chambersburg gaming store

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating after a burglar struck at a gaming store in Franklin County, stealing nearly $20,000 worth of trading cards.
It occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. on January 29 and 12:30 a.m. on January 30 at All Fun & Games, located on the 800 block of Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg, according to police.
A suspect or suspects forced their way into the store and made off with $18,930 worth of trading cards, police claim.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at the Chambersburg Barracks (717) 264-5161.