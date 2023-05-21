x
Franklin County

State Police and coroner called to I-81 crash

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, one motorcyclist passed away.
Credit: 511PA

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Update, 10:35 p.m.: The closed roads have now been reopened to the public, as confirmed by 511PA.

Previous:  According to Franklin County Emergency Management, State Police and the Franklin County coroner's office are at the scene of a fatal crash on I-81 southbound.

Dispatch confirmed the first call came in at 7:13 p.m., and the fatal crash occurred around the 13.5-mile marker.

One individual, who was riding a motorcycle, is confirmed to be deceased, as reported by dispatchers.

511PA reports that all lanes are closed on I-81 southbound between Exit 14, Wayne Avenue, and Exit 10, Marion.

