State Police and coroner called to I-81 crash

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, one motorcyclist passed away.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Update, 10:35 p.m.: The closed roads have now been reopened to the public, as confirmed by 511PA.

Previous: According to Franklin County Emergency Management, State Police and the Franklin County coroner's office are at the scene of a fatal crash on I-81 southbound.

Dispatch confirmed the first call came in at 7:13 p.m., and the fatal crash occurred around the 13.5-mile marker.

