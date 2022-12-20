Roundtop Mountain Resort, Whitetail to open for season Saturday

Two Central PA ski resorts will open for the season Saturday, their ownership group announced this week.

YORK, Pa. — Two Central Pennsylvania ski resorts will open for the season on Saturday, Vail Resorts announced.

Roundtop Mountain Resort, located in Warrington Township, York County, and Whitetail Resort in Montgomery Township, Franklin County, will both have slopes open on Saturday.

Roundtop will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Whitetail will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Vail Resorts said.

Roundtop Mountain Resort

Where: 925 Roundtop Rd, Lewisberry, PA 17339.

Opening Weekend Terrain: Minuteman, Lafayette's Leap -Upper & Lower, Bunker Hill, Fife and Drum, Fanny Hill, Drummer Boy and Powder horn.

Terrain Parks will not be open.

Opening Lift Access: Minuteman, Fife & Drum and Drummer Boy

Opening Day Activities: Banner Break, Minuteman Musket Shot, DJ, Hot Cocoa and Pocket Bacon (while supplies last)

Pass & Lift Ticket Information: Lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2022-23 season in order to preserve the guest experience at each resort.

Lift ticket availability will be visible on the lift tickets page of www.skiroundtop.com.

If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows.

Passes, including Epic Day Passes, and Pass Holder benefit tickets will not be limited. There is also no impact to guests who enroll in ski and ride school lessons that include lift access, or to employee and dependent pass access.

Regular hours of operation: Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. –6 p.m., Wednesday-Friday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. -9 p.m.

Tubing will open Monday, December, 26th.

Whitetail Resort

Where: 13805 Blairs Valley Rd, Mercersburg, PA 17236

Opening Weekend Terrain: Northern Lights, Almost Home, Velvet, Sidewinder, Upper Angel Drop, Home Run.

Please be reminded that limited terrain and early season conditions exist.

Opening Lift Access: 1stClass Magic Carpet, LiftOff, U-Me Double, Easy Rider, Whitetail Express

Opening Day Activities: Opening Day celebrations will include first chair banner break and complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, and Nature Valley granola bars (while supplies last).

Pass & Lift Ticket Information: Lift tickets will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2022-23 season in order to preserve the guest experience at each resort.