Shippensburg University will hold drive-through commencement ceremonies for Class of 2020

The four ceremonies will be held on July 31 and August 1, the university said

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg University announced it will hold four drive-in style commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

The ceremonies are scheduled for July 31 and August 1, the university said. They will celebrate graduates while abiding by social distancing and health and well-being guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the State of Pennsylvania, the State System and federal government.

Graduates will take the traditional commencement walk, and be photographed for a professional portrait.

The ceremony for the School of Graduate Studies will take place on July 31 at 6:30 p.m.

The College of Arts and Sciences ceremony will take place on August 1 at 10:00 a.m.

A combined ceremony for the John L. Grove College of Business and College of Education and Human Services is scheduled for August 1 at 3:00 p.m.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed on ship.edu, Local Comcast Cable channel 21, 88.7FM WSYC and projected on a big screen on site so that graduates and their family can follow along in the comfort of their vehicle, the university said. The live stream also makes the ceremony available for those unable to attend in-person.