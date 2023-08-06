x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Franklin County

Residents displaced after Franklin County fire

According to Franklin Fire Company, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Credit: Franklin Fire Company

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews with Franklin Fire Company were dispatched to a residence on Canterbury Drive in Letterkenny Township around 7 a.m. to work a reported fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames showing from the roof, and quickly began extinguishing the bulk of the fire.

While the majority of the fire was knocked in approximately 20 minutes, crews remained on scene for two and a half hours.

Credit: Franklin Fire Company

Two residents, who were not home at the time, have been displaced due to the extent of the damage.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

ChambersFest 2023 kicks off with a delicious start

Before You Leave, Check This Out