Residents displaced after Franklin County fire

According to Franklin Fire Company, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews with Franklin Fire Company were dispatched to a residence on Canterbury Drive in Letterkenny Township around 7 a.m. to work a reported fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames showing from the roof, and quickly began extinguishing the bulk of the fire.

While the majority of the fire was knocked in approximately 20 minutes, crews remained on scene for two and a half hours.

Two residents, who were not home at the time, have been displaced due to the extent of the damage.