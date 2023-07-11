Police continue investigation into the death of a man found July 4 in his Franklin County home

Courtney Alan Keller, 59, was found dead by members of the Waynsboro Police Department, who were conducting a welfare check.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are continuing to investigate the death of a man found unresponsive in his Waynesboro home on July 4.

Courtney Alan Keller, 59, was found dead in his home on the 200 block of Elder Avenue by police dispatched for a welfare check.

Waynesboro Police detectives and the Franklin County Coroner's Office were dispatched to the scene to continue the investigation, police said.

An autopsy was conducted at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and the forensic pathologist will issue a ruling on the cause and manner of death after receiving forensic test results in approximately six to eight weeks, according to police.