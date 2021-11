Felisha Davis-Vilsaint is said to have run away from her home on Nov. 9 at around 8:30 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl reported as a runaway.

Felisha Davis-Vilsaint is said to have run away from her home on Nov. 9 at around 8:30 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 175 pounds.