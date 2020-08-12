x
Police search for missing Franklin County man

Jason Todd Martin was last seen operating a dark gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with North Carolina registration on Dec. 4, Washington Township Police say.
Credit: Washington Township Police
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for a missing Washington Township man.

Jason Todd Martin has not been seen since Dec. 4, according to Washington Township Police. He was last seen driving a dark gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with North Carolina registration, police say.

Martin is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds. He has sandy blond hair and hazel eyes, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington Township Police non-emergency dispatch number at (717) 762-1145.