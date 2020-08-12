Police search for missing Franklin County man

Jason Todd Martin was last seen operating a dark gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with North Carolina registration on Dec. 4, Washington Township Police say.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for a missing Washington Township man.

Jason Todd Martin has not been seen since Dec. 4, according to Washington Township Police. He was last seen driving a dark gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with North Carolina registration, police say.

Martin is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds. He has sandy blond hair and hazel eyes, police say.