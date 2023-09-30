x
Franklin County

Police looking for woman missing after leaving Chambersburg Hospital

Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a woman they say left Chambersburg Hospital early on Saturday morning. 

Danielle Brown, 34, was last seen leaving the hospital around 7 a.m.

Police didn't give any details about why she was in the hospital, if she was suffering from any illnesses, or who reported her missing.

She is described as a white woman, about 5 feet tall, and weighing around 200 pounds. 

Brown was last seen carrying a large pink bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department.

