Police looking for woman missing after leaving Chambersburg Hospital

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a woman they say left Chambersburg Hospital early on Saturday morning.

Danielle Brown, 34, was last seen leaving the hospital around 7 a.m.

Police didn't give any details about why she was in the hospital, if she was suffering from any illnesses, or who reported her missing.

She is described as a white woman, about 5 feet tall, and weighing around 200 pounds.

Brown was last seen carrying a large pink bag.