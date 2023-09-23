Police looking for missing woman in Franklin County

Bettie Gallagher, 89, was last seen in the area of the 6200 block of Duffield Road, in Guilford Township at around 11 a.m. on Friday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking for a woman last seen on Friday morning.

Police say Bettie Gallagher, 89, was last seen in the area of the 6200 block of Duffield Road, in Guilford Township at around 11 a.m.

Gallagher may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused, according to police.

She is 5 feet 10 inches tall, around 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be driving a white Chevy Malibu with PA registration PD9944X.