Police looking for missing Franklin County teen

Destiny Pugh is believed to traveling on foot and is known to frequent Chambersburg, Saint Thomas Township, and McConnellsburg areas.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police are searching for a missing teen girl in Saint Thomas Township.

Destiny Ariel Pugh, 17, was reported as a missing runaway juvenile on Feb. 3, according to police.

Pugh is described as a white, non-Hispanic, female, approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall, around 170 pounds with shoulder-length hair. Her hair was last reported as being red but she is known to dye it frequently, police said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY: Missing juvenile. Please share this and contact PSP Chambersburg if you have any information 717-264-5161 pic.twitter.com/lmgVcr1W1r — Troopers Ammerman, Smith, & Myers (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 5, 2021

