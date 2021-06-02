Police looking for missing Franklin County teen

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State police are searching for a missing teen girl in Saint Thomas Township.
Destiny Ariel Pugh, 17, was reported as a missing runaway juvenile on Feb. 3, according to police.
Pugh is described as a white, non-Hispanic, female, approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall, around 170 pounds with shoulder-length hair. Her hair was last reported as being red but she is known to dye it frequently, police said.
She is believed to traveling on foot and is known to frequent Chambersburg, Saint Thomas Township, and McConnellsburg areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pugh is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg station at 717-264-5161.