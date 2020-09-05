Police charge two suspects, looking for two others after burglary in Chambersburg

No one was injured as a result of the burglary, according to authorities.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police charged two suspects and are looking for two others after a burglary in Chambersburg that happened on Thursday.

Shortly before 12 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Way West for a report of an active burglary.

Police say four suspects attempted to enter an apartment and forced the door open. The suspects had machetes, knives and a firearm.

The victim "repelled" from the suspects and another person in the apartment contacted 911, according to officials.

One of the suspects discharged a firearm into the apartment, police say.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

After the police investigation, four suspects were identified. John Foreus and Jeffery Leandre were taken into custody without incident.

Police are still looking for Dormesly Audath and Emerson Seger.