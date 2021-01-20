Phone outage affects 911 call center in Franklin County

Currently, the only means of contacting Emergency Services is via text messages to 911, the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A phone outage in Franklin County has affected phone calls via land lines to the county's 911 center, the Department of Emergency Services said Wednesday.

The issue is affecting multiple phone lines, the department said.

Currently, the only means of contacting Emergency Services is via text messages to 911, the department said.

In the event of an emergency, callers are advised to use a cell phone and text their message to 911.

Workers are attempting to fix the problem, the department said.