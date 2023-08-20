x
Franklin County

Skydiver rescued and flown to hospital after spinning uncontrollably before landing on train tracks in Franklin County

Franklin Fire Company says rescuers faced challenges like the steep terrain and limited access in the area.
Credit: Denny Clopper

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was rescued and flown to the hospital after a skydiving accident in Greene Township.

Officials say a person was skydiving on Saturday afternoon when they began to spin uncontrollably in the air before landing on train tracks in a wooded area on the 2200 block of Philadelphia Avenue. 

Franklin Fire Company says rescuers faced challenges like the steep terrain and limited access in the area.

Multiple crews were called to help in the rescue.

A CSX pickup truck on rail car wheels was used to get the patient to a road.

The person was flown to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials didn't specify the types or severity of the injuries.

**Land Rescue** 12:57pm - 8/19/23 Squad 41, Engine 45, Assistant Chief 48, and Assistant Chief 49 responded to the area...

Posted by Franklin Fire Company on Sunday, August 20, 2023

