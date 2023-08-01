Pennsylvania State Police searching for Lancaster County man

Darryl Palmer, 60, is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing, and possibly endangered, man.

According to PSP, Darryl Palmer was last seen in the area of the 6200 block of Main Street in Salisbury Township on July 30 at 10 p.m.

He is described as being 5'5" and 150 pounds with grey hair, a goatee and blue eyes. Palmer was last seen possibly wearing jeans, boots/shoes and a flannel-patterned shirt.

Police believe Palmer may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.