Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle along Franklin County highway

Barry Spahr, a Chambersburg resident, was hit in Green Township shortly after 7:30 p.m. while walking along Philadelphia Avenue.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 63-year-old man died after being struck by a car along Franklin County highway on Thursday, according to state police.

Barry Spahr, a Chambersburg resident, was hit in Green Township shortly after 7:30 p.m. while walking along Philadelphia Avenue.

Police said Spahr was walking east on Route 16 in the area of the U.S. Inn & Apartments, and was struck by a Honda CRV, when he crossed on Route 11 north.

According to officials, Spahr hit the front bumper of the Honda and fell along the shoulder of the northbound lane of travel, authorities said.

Spahr sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.