Pedestrian ends up in trauma center after collision with car in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A person is in the hospital after they collided with a vehicle while crossing the road, according to Chambersburg Police.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and South Coldbrook Avenue in Chambersburg.

According to officials, the pedestrian was crossing Wayne Avenue when they collided with a vehicle that was traveling north on the road.

The pedestrian was taken to York Trauma Center for treatment.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.