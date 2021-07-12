Pedestrian ends up in trauma center after collision with car in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A person is in the hospital after they collided with a vehicle while crossing the road, according to Chambersburg Police.
Police say around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and South Coldbrook Avenue in Chambersburg.
According to officials, the pedestrian was crossing Wayne Avenue when they collided with a vehicle that was traveling north on the road.
The pedestrian was taken to York Trauma Center for treatment.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and as of 10:24 p.m., all roadways were reopened.