One dead in two-vehicle crash involving tractor trailer in Franklin County

Pamela Scott, 69, of Greencastle, died when her vehicle drifted into the opposing lane and struck the tractor trailer in Antrim Twp. Monday night, State Police say.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County woman died in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Antrim Township Monday night, State Police said this week.

Pamela M. Scott, 69, of Greencastle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on Williamson Road, near the intersection with Craig Road, according to State Police.

Police say Scott's 2004 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on Williamson Road when it drifted across the double-yellow lines and into the opposing lane, where it struck a 2023 Kenworth TJ tractor trailer truck. The impact caused the tractor trailer cab to roll onto an embankment and overturn onto its side, according to police.

Scott's vehicle sustained disabling damage in the crash, police said.