One rescued from Franklin County house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin Fire Company crews were on the scene of a house fire in Guilford Township, Franklin County at 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 17.
The department reportedly found the fire on the first floor of the 2-story single-family home.
Upon reaching the second floor, they discovered a victim who had been trapped.
Crews rescued the victim, who was then seen by emergency medical services and declared the fire knocked at 10:35 p.m.
There's no confirmation of the extent of the damage or cause of the fire at this time.