x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Franklin County

One rescued from Franklin County house fire

Franklin Fire Company were dispatched to the Guilford Township fire at 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Credit: Franklin Fire Company

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin Fire Company crews were on the scene of a house fire in Guilford Township, Franklin County at 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The department reportedly found the fire on the first floor of the 2-story single-family home.

Upon reaching the second floor, they discovered a victim who had been trapped.

Crews rescued the victim, who was then seen by emergency medical services and declared the fire knocked at 10:35 p.m.

There's no confirmation of the extent of the damage or cause of the fire at this time.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders

Before You Leave, Check This Out