One rescued from Franklin County house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin Fire Company crews were on the scene of a house fire in Guilford Township, Franklin County at 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The department reportedly found the fire on the first floor of the 2-story single-family home.

Upon reaching the second floor, they discovered a victim who had been trapped.

Crews rescued the victim, who was then seen by emergency medical services and declared the fire knocked at 10:35 p.m.