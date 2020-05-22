One dead after two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, police say.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Maryland woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Antrim Township.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were dispatched to the intersection of Molly Pitcher Highway (Route 11) and South Washington Street for a vehicle crash.

According to the police report, the 73-year-old woman was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the two streets as another vehicle was driving north on Route 11. As the second vehicle approached the intersection, the victim tried to turn left onto Route 11.

Police say the victim proceeded without proper clearance into the second vehicle's lane and was struck on the driver's side.

Both vehicles left the roadway as a result of the crash.

The 73-year-old was flown to York Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.