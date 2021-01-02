Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-81 northbound in Franklin County

The crash was reported at 1 p.m. between Exit 10 (PA 914) and Exit 14 (Wayne Avenue). All northbound lanes are closed.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 North in Guilford Township, Franklin County, according to emergency dispatch.

The crash occurred in the area of Exit 10 (PA Rt. 914) and Exit 14 (PA Rt. 316/Wayne Avenue). It was reported at 1 p.m.

All northbound lanes are closed, according to dispatch.

PennDOT Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler believes six tractor trailers and 'some' other vehicles are involved.