Motorcyclist dies 1 week after Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man has succumbed to his injuries a week after crashing his motorcycle, the York County Coroner's Office announced.
Ralph Space, 76, passed away at the hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 30, after suffering multiple injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Old Forge Road in Quincy Township on Aug. 23.
Officials say the exact time of the crash is currently unknown, but they believe Space swerved to avoid a deer and subsequently ran off the road, which resulted in him being thrown from his bike. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
The coroner noted Space's cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries due to a motorcycle crash and the manner as accidental. There will be no autopsy; Space's family has been notified.