Motorcyclist dies 1 week after Franklin County crash

Ralph Space, 76, died at the hospital a week after crashing his motorcycle on Old Forge Road in Quincy Township, Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man has succumbed to his injuries a week after crashing his motorcycle, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

Ralph Space, 76, passed away at the hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 30, after suffering multiple injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Old Forge Road in Quincy Township on Aug. 23.

Officials say the exact time of the crash is currently unknown, but they believe Space swerved to avoid a deer and subsequently ran off the road, which resulted in him being thrown from his bike. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.